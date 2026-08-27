Watch: Jeon Do Yeon, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jeong, And Sul Kyung Gu Become Dangerously Entangled In Trailer For 'Possible Love'

Lee Chang Dong’s upcoming film “Possible Love” has unveiled its main trailer!

“Possible Love” tells the story of two married couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, along with a documentary filmmaker and her husband—whose lives become intertwined. As they meet to film a documentary, they are forced to confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

Notably, “Possible Love” marks award-winning director Lee Chang Dong’s first new film in eight years.

The newly released trailer opens on Mi Ok (Jeon Do Yeon) walking a wooded path alone, then cuts to her with her family in a car, where she breaks down into tears after her husband Ho Seok (Sul Kyung Gu) tells her it’s okay to cry.

Next, Mi Ok is seen filming an interview for Ye Ji (Cho Yeo Jeong)’s documentary, discussing a past strike. Ye Ji cautiously expresses interest in interviewing Mi Ok’s husband Ho Seok as well, but Mi Ok awkwardly replies that he won’t agree to it, hinting at the subtle emotional distance between them.

Later, Ye Ji tells her husband Sang Woo (Zo In Sung), “I’m trying to love those people. I’m a documentary filmmaker.” True to her words, the two couples come together for a friendly meal. However, that heartwarming atmosphere is short-lived: Sang Woo soon highlights the gap that exists between the couples by pointing out, “You’re different from those people.”

At Ye Ji’s suggestion, the four of them take off on a summer vacation that will change their lives irrevocably.

Check out the full trailer below!

After premiering in theaters on September 23, “Possible Love” will be released on Netflix on November 6.

In the meantime, watch Cho Yeo Jeong’s currently airing drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki below:

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And check out Jeon Do Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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