KATSEYE Pulls Out Of Daisy Chain Fields Festival Due To Injury

KATSEYE will no longer be performing at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival.

On August 27 local time, KATSEYE announced that they would be unable to perform at the upcoming festival on August 29 as originally scheduled. In the cancellation announcement, the group explained that Megan had sprained her ankle during tour rehearsal the day before and “has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.”

KATSEYE’s full announcement is as follows:

We’re so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday. Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour. We know how much our fans were looking forward to seeing us, and it breaks our hearts to disappoint anyone who made plans to be there. We were especially excited for Daisy Chain Fields because it’s not just about music, but the greater mission of joy and community. We’re sending all our love to Olivia and to all of the incredible artists, non-profit organizations and volunteers who have given their time to make this day so special. It’s going to be such an amazing day, and we can’t wait to see everyone out on tour. ❤️

Get well soon, Megan!