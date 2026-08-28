Min Kyung Hoon To Take Hiatus From 'Knowing Bros'

Min Kyung Hoon will be temporarily stepping away from JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”).

On August 29, a representative of the variety show announced, “After this week’s broadcast, Min Kyung Hoon will be taking a temporary break [from ‘Knowing Bros’]. He is not leaving the show permanently.”

“Filming has already been completed, and the date of his return has not yet been set,” they continued.

For the time being, “Knowing Bros” will be filling Min Kyung Hoon’s vacant spot with special guest MCs.

Min Kyung Hoon has been a member of the “Knowing Bros” cast since the show first launched in December 2015 nearly 11 years ago.

Meanwhile, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul is also currently on hiatus from the show due to health reasons.

Watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with subtitles on Viki below:

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