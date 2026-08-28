Kim Soo Hyun Confirmed To Attend 2026 The Fact Music Awards As Presenter

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has been confirmed to present at the 2026 The Fact Music Awards.

On August 28, the organizing committee for 2026 The Fact Music Awards (TMA) announced, “Kim Soo Hyun will attend the 2026 The Fact Music Awards, which will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on September 19, as a presenter.”

This marks Kim Soo Hyun’s first appearance at an official domestic event in approximately one year and six months following a press conference in March of last year, when he addressed controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Stay tuned for the full presenter lineup, and find the lineup of performing artists here.

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