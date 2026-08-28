'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri

tvN’s upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Song Kang, who stars as elite piano prodigy Kang Pio, spoke enthusiastically about the close bond between the drama’s three leads. “I really enjoyed filming with Lee Jun Young, who plays Choi Jeong Yo, and Jang Gyuri, who plays Hong Jae In,” said Song Kang. “By discussing scenes and actively sharing ideas on set, we were able to become much closer.”

“While every scene we filmed together was memorable, the scenes we filmed on location overseas particularly come to mind,” continued Song Kang. “It was so much fun making the drama together with my fellow actors amidst new and beautiful scenery, so it remains a particularly special memory.”

Lee Jun Young, who plays the up-and-coming pianist Choi Jeong Yo, remarked, “Both Song Kang and Jang Gyuri are actors with a really strong sense of responsibility, so I had a lot to learn from them while working together.”

He added, “[The drama] was an opportunity for me to reflect deeply once again on what kind of acting fits the current trend.”

Jang Gyrui, who plays violist Hong Jae In, expressed her gratitude to her co-stars by saying, “Both Song Kang and Lee Jun Young approached me first without hesitation and took great care of me, so I was able to film in a comfortable atmosphere.”

“Both of them are very mischievous, so the atmosphere on set was always cheerful, and I have many memories of laughing during filming,” she continued. “Thanks to that fun and comfortable atmosphere, we naturally developed good chemistry, and I think that chemistry came through in the drama.”

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out a preview of the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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