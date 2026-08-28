Watch: Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Face Temptation In The Form Of Other People In 'A Love Other Than Yours' Teaser

KBS’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has released a new teaser!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

In the drama, Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) was once hailed as a promising director in the indie film scene, but since then, all of her projects have fallen through. The newly released teaser begins with someone openly questioning why Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun), who has a stable career, is dating someone who doesn’t even have proper health insurance.

After struggling with the pressure and burden of other people’s scrutiny, Lee Mi Do finally reaches a breaking point as she angrily asks Namgoong Ho, “I thought you said it was okay to fail? I thought you said it didn’t matter?” Namgoong Ho, who has remained steadfastly by Lee Mi Do’s side for years, explodes in turn, yelling, “Then don’t make me worry!”

As cracks begin to form in their once stable relationship, two romantic rivals enter the picture. Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) tempts Lee Mi Do, whose self-esteem has hit rock bottom by promising, “I can do for you what your boyfriend could never do for you.” Meanwhile, Namgoong Ho’s junior colleague Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram) boldly declares, “I’ll be sure to make the happiest memory of your life.”

The teaser ends with Lee Mi Do saying in voice-over, “Our love no longer sparkles.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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