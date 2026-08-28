Hyun Bin Faces Off Against Jung Woo Sung As Woo Do Hwan Is Caught Between Them In “Made In Korea 2”

Disney+ original series “Made in Korea 2” has unveiled new stills capturing the complicated relationships between Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, and Woo Do Hwan!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

The newly released stills capture the tense dynamic between Baek Ki Tae and Jang Geon Young, who have been locked in a bitter relationship since Season 1, as well as Baek Ki Hyun, who faces a dangerous choice between the two.

Consumed by his uncontrollable ambition and racing toward the pinnacle of power, Baek Ki Tae is confronted by Jang Geon Young, who resurfaces after nine years and enters an all-or-nothing battle with him. Meanwhile, Baek Ki Hyun struggles to stop his brother’s rampage and eventually finds himself at a crossroads, where he must decide whether to join forces with Jang Geon Young.

In one still, Baek Ki Tae’s expression after encountering Jang Geon Young, someone he doesn’t expect, reveals both bewilderment and wariness. In another still, brothers Baek Ki Tae and Baek Ki Hyun exchange sharp looks as they face off.

Hyun Bin shared, “Baek Ki Hyun is someone who is supposed to move according to Baek Ki Tae’s will, but when he starts breaking away from that, he becomes an obstacle in many ways. That made Baek Ki Tae’s thoughts and feelings toward him much more complicated.”

Woo Do Hwan similarly explained, “I wanted to portray him in a way that would make me understand that, even if I were Baek Ki Hyun, I would have made the same choice.”

Meanwhile, a still of Jang Geon Young and Baek Ki Hyun beginning to work together shows the two cautiously sizing each other up, foreshadowing an uneasy alliance clouded by constant suspicion. As Jung Woo Sung described Jang Geon Young as “someone who climbs into the shadow of a new power in his pursuit of revenge and struggles to bring down Baek Ki Tae,” anticipation is building for his increasingly fierce counterattack.

With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While you wait, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

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