BOYNEXTDOOR's Sungho Confirmed As New 'Music Core' MC

It’s official: BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho will be joining MBC’s “Music Core” as a new MC!

On August 28, a representative for “Music Core” confirmed rumors that Sungho had been chosen as the weekly music show’s next host, stating, “It’s true that Sungho will be taking on the role of a new MC.”

The show’s previous MCs, AND2BLE’s Kim Gyuvin and TWS’s Dohoon, stepped down from “Music Core” after last week’s episode.

Meanwhile, the upcoming August 29 episode of “Music Core” will be hosted by NEXZ’s Tomoya, So Geon, and Yuki, who will be serving as special MCs.

Stay tuned for updates on who will be co-hosting the show alongside Sungho!

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