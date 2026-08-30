KATSEYE's 'WILD' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend Multiple Weeks On UK's Official Albums Chart

KATSEYE has achieved an exciting career first in the United Kingdom!

Last week, KATSEYE’s new EP “WILD” debuted at No. 2 on the United Kingdom’s Official Albums Chart, marking their highest ranking to date on the chart (which is widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to the United States’ Billboard 200).

To add to that achievement, “WILD” has now become KATSEYE’s first album ever to spend multiple weeks on the Official Albums Chart. In its second consecutive week on the chart, “WILD” stayed strong at No. 24.

KATSEYE also charted two singles from “WILD” on this week’s Official Singles Chart. The group’s hit pre-release single “Animal,” which became KATSEYE’s highest-ranking song yet on the chart last week when it reached a new peak of No. 12, fell to No. 17 in its fifth week.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s new title track “Hootie Frutti,” which debuted on the Official Singles Chart at No. 16 last week, ranked No. 25 in its second week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

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