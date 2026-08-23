KATSEYE Earns Their Highest Rankings Yet On UK's Official Charts With 'WILD' And 'Animal' As 'Hootie Frutti' Debuts

KATSEYE is soaring to new heights in the United Kingdom!

This week, KATSEYE achieved their highest rankings yet on both the United Kingdom’s Official Albums Chart and Official Singles Chart, which are widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to the United States’ Billboard charts.

KATSEYE’s new EP “WILD” debuted at No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart, making it the group’s first top 50 album and their second chart entry overall. The group’s first entry was their previous EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS,” which spent one week on the chart last year at No. 55.

KATSEYE’s pre-release single “Animal” also jumped to a new peak of No. 12 in its fourth week on the Official Singles Chart, marking a career high for the group.

Additionally, two of KATSEYE’s new songs from “WILD” entered the Official Singles Chart this week: “Hootie Frutti” debuted at No. 16, while their B-side “Bel Air” debuted at No. 97.

Notably, KATSEYE has become the first girl group since Little Mix in 2021 to score five top 40 hits in a single calendar year on the Official Singles Chart. KATSEYE entered the top 40 earlier this year with “Internet Girl” (which peaked at No. 24), “PINKY UP” (No. 14), their LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT collab “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” (No. 22), and “Animal,” making “Hootie Frutti” their fifth top 40 single of 2026.

With the new additions of “Hootie Frutti” and “Bel Air,” KATSEYE now boasts a total of nine chart entries overall: the group also previously entered the Official Singles Chart with “Gnarly” (No. 52), “Gabriela” (No. 38), and “Touch” (No. 82).

Congratulations to KATSEYE on their new personal records!

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