August Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 30, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 30 to August 30.

Go Youn Jung soared to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,927,947, marking a 138.66 percent increase in her score since July.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ shot to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,349,626 for August.

Lee Sung Min took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,640,367, while CORTIS came in at a close fourth with a score of 2,541,850 and Seongri rounded out the top five with a score of 2,541,850.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Go Youn Jung
  2. ATEEZ
  3. Lee Sung Min
  4. CORTIS
  5. Seongri
  6. Jung Jun Won
  7. Yoon Kyung Ho
  8. Stray Kids
  9. Jang Han Byul
  10. Nam Joo Hyuk
  11. So Ji Sub
  12. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  13. Roh Yoon Seo
  14. Kim Go Eun
  15. ENHYPEN
  16. Jung Woo
  17. Kim Jae Won
  18. RIIZE
  19. Han Hye Jin
  20. BIBI
  21. I.O.I
  22. Byeon Woo Seok
  23. Lee Je Hoon
  24. Yena
  25. Park Ji Hyeon
  26. Heo Nam Jun
  27. Kim Hye Jun
  28. KiiiKiii
  29. Park Jeong Min
  30. Park Seo Joon

Watch Go Youn Jung in her drama “He Is Psychometric” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Sung Min’s film “Boss” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Photos Credit: Xportsnews

ATEEZ
BIBI
Byeon Woo Seok
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin
Heo Nam Jun
I.O.I
Jang Han Byul
Jung Jun Won
Jung Woo
KiiiKiii
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Jun
Kim Jae Won
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Sung Min
Nam Joo Hyuk
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Joon
RIIZE
Roh Yoon Seo
Seongri
So Ji Sub
Stray Kids
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
XPN
Yena
Yoon Kyung Ho

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read