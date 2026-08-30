August Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 30 to August 30.

Go Youn Jung soared to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,927,947, marking a 138.66 percent increase in her score since July.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ shot to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,349,626 for August.

Lee Sung Min took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,640,367, while CORTIS came in at a close fourth with a score of 2,541,850 and Seongri rounded out the top five with a score of 2,541,850.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Go Youn Jung in her drama “He Is Psychometric” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Sung Min’s film “Boss” below!

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Top Photos Credit: Xportsnews