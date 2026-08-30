Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 5

KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” retains the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

CORTIS’s “REDRED” moves back up one spot to No. 2. Also up one spot to No. 3 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 35 big spots to No. 7 is BIGBANG’s “BiiiG.” A special single BIGBANG released for their 20th anniversary, “BiiiG” is a high-energy hip hop track driven by a grandiose beat and an addictive hook

Debuting at No. 8 is ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise,” the title track from their eighth mini album “THE SIN : BLISS.” A Brazilian Funk genre song, “Bloody Paradise” portrays the story of a couple experiencing “paradise” through a pressing situation.

Singles Music Chart - August 2026, Week 5 1 (–) Pop Off Pop Off Album: WhyKiiiKiii Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (+1) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+1) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (+2) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+2) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-1) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

7 (+35) BiiiG Album: BiiiG Artist/Band: BIGBANG Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 42 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (new) Bloody Paradise Album: THE SIN : BLISS Artist/Band: ENHYPEN Music: Curtis, Beal, Lewis, Gaeko Lyrics: Curtis, Beal, Lewis, Gaeko Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-7) Surfin’ Boy Album: Velvet Summer Artist/Band: Red Velvet Music: Soulkidd, HONEY NOISE, Kwon Ae Jin, IKKI Lyrics: Joy Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

10 (-2) Lemon Tang Album: Lemon Tang Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 12 (-2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 13 (-1) Less than a lover Jennie 14 (–) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 15 (-4) This & That Stray Kids 16 (-1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 17 (-4) Vitamin ME fromis_9 18 (-2) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 19 (-2) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 20 (new) SQUEEZY OURBIRTHDAY 21 (new) Scenario ONEWE 22 (–) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 23 (-5) SWIM BTS 24 (–) Good Goodbye Hwasa 25 (–) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 26 (-6) BANG BANG IVE 27 (+1) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 28 (new) 1~10, 1분 전 (9에서 멈췄어) (Ghosting) MJ 29 (-10) 나를 만나야 할 10가지 이유 (10 Reasons to Date Me) AxMxP 30 (new) Tonight Kim Jae Joong 31 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 32 (+1) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM 33 (new) 3!4! AtHeart 34 (-3) Drowning WOODZ 35 (new) HOTLINE (feat. Bobby) Mashiro 36 (-2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 37 (new) Edge of Calm Tiffany Young 38 (+11) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 39 (–) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR 40 (-2) 막차 (Last bus) Splayit 41 (-15) 파도 (i love LOVE) Jeong Eun Ji 42 (-2) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE 43 (+1) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU 44 (-12) SWEAT KISS OF LIFE 45 (new) Fake It Rocky 46 (-11) Love Love Love Epik High 47 (-20) Shut The Door Young K 48 (-3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 49 (new) 푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon) Lee Suhyun 50 (new) SUN KISS TUIDE





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%