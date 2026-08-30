Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 5
KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” retains the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!
CORTIS’s “REDRED” moves back up one spot to No. 2. Also up one spot to No. 3 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.”
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Moving up 35 big spots to No. 7 is BIGBANG’s “BiiiG.” A special single BIGBANG released for their 20th anniversary, “BiiiG” is a high-energy hip hop track driven by a grandiose beat and an addictive hook
Debuting at No. 8 is ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise,” the title track from their eighth mini album “THE SIN : BLISS.” A Brazilian Funk genre song, “Bloody Paradise” portrays the story of a couple experiencing “paradise” through a pressing situation.
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1 (–) Pop Off Pop Off
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+1) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+2) BAD
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+2) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
7 (+35) BiiiG
- Chart Info
- 42 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (new) Bloody Paradise
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
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9 (-7) Surfin’ Boy
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
10 (-2) Lemon Tang
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|12 (-2)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|13 (-1)
|Less than a lover
|Jennie
|14 (–)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|15 (-4)
|This & That
|Stray Kids
|16 (-1)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|17 (-4)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|18 (-2)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|19 (-2)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|20 (new)
|SQUEEZY
|OURBIRTHDAY
|21 (new)
|Scenario
|ONEWE
|22 (–)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|23 (-5)
|SWIM
|BTS
|24 (–)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|25 (–)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|26 (-6)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|27 (+1)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|28 (new)
|1~10, 1분 전 (9에서 멈췄어) (Ghosting)
|MJ
|29 (-10)
|나를 만나야 할 10가지 이유 (10 Reasons to Date Me)
|AxMxP
|30 (new)
|Tonight
|Kim Jae Joong
|31 (-2)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|32 (+1)
|BOOMPALA
|LE SSERAFIM
|33 (new)
|3!4!
|AtHeart
|34 (-3)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|35 (new)
|HOTLINE (feat. Bobby)
|Mashiro
|36 (-2)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|37 (new)
|Edge of Calm
|Tiffany Young
|38 (+11)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|39 (–)
|VIRAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|40 (-2)
|막차 (Last bus)
|Splayit
|41 (-15)
|파도 (i love LOVE)
|Jeong Eun Ji
|42 (-2)
|ICONIC BY MISTAKE
|LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
|43 (+1)
|꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of)
|MEOMURU
|44 (-12)
|SWEAT
|KISS OF LIFE
|45 (new)
|Fake It
|Rocky
|46 (-11)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|47 (-20)
|Shut The Door
|Young K
|48 (-3)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|49 (new)
|푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon)
|Lee Suhyun
|50 (new)
|SUN KISS
|TUIDE
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%