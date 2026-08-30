Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 5

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 5

Music
Aug 30, 2026
by edward1849

KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” retains the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

CORTIS’s “REDRED” moves back up one spot to No. 2. Also up one spot to No. 3 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 35 big spots to No. 7 is BIGBANG’s “BiiiG.” A special single BIGBANG released for their 20th anniversary, “BiiiG” is a high-energy hip hop track driven by a grandiose beat and an addictive hook

Debuting at No. 8 is ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise,” the title track from their eighth mini album “THE SIN : BLISS.” A Brazilian Funk genre song, “Bloody Paradise” portrays the story of a couple experiencing “paradise” through a pressing situation.

Singles Music Chart - August 2026, Week 5
  • 1 (–) Pop Off Pop Off
    Image of Pop Off Pop Off
    Album: WhyKiiiKiii
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE
    • Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+1) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (+1) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (+2) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+2) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-1) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (+35) BiiiG
    Image of BiiiG
    Album: BiiiG
    Artist/Band: BIGBANG
    • Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY
    • Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 42 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (new) Bloody Paradise
    Image of Bloody Paradise
    Album: THE SIN : BLISS
    Artist/Band: ENHYPEN
    • Music: Curtis, Beal, Lewis, Gaeko
    • Lyrics: Curtis, Beal, Lewis, Gaeko
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-7) Surfin’ Boy
    Image of Surfin’ Boy
    Album: Velvet Summer
    Artist/Band: Red Velvet
    • Music: Soulkidd, HONEY NOISE, Kwon Ae Jin, IKKI
    • Lyrics: Joy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-2) Lemon Tang
    Image of Lemon Tang
    Album: Lemon Tang
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-2) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
12 (-2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
13 (-1) Less than a lover Jennie
14 (–) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
15 (-4) This & That Stray Kids
16 (-1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
17 (-4) Vitamin ME fromis_9
18 (-2) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
19 (-2) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
20 (new) SQUEEZY OURBIRTHDAY
21 (new) Scenario ONEWE
22 (–) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
23 (-5) SWIM BTS
24 (–) Good Goodbye Hwasa
25 (–) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
26 (-6) BANG BANG IVE
27 (+1) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
28 (new) 1~10, 1분 전 (9에서 멈췄어) (Ghosting) MJ
29 (-10) 나를 만나야 할 10가지 이유 (10 Reasons to Date Me) AxMxP
30 (new) Tonight Kim Jae Joong
31 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
32 (+1) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM
33 (new) 3!4! AtHeart
34 (-3) Drowning WOODZ
35 (new) HOTLINE (feat. Bobby) Mashiro
36 (-2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
37 (new) Edge of Calm Tiffany Young
38 (+11) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
39 (–) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR
40 (-2) 막차 (Last bus) Splayit
41 (-15) 파도 (i love LOVE) Jeong Eun Ji
42 (-2) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
43 (+1) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU
44 (-12) SWEAT KISS OF LIFE
45 (new) Fake It Rocky
46 (-11) Love Love Love Epik High
47 (-20) Shut The Door Young K
48 (-3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
49 (new) 푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon) Lee Suhyun
50 (new) SUN KISS TUIDE


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
KiiiKiii
Red Velvet
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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