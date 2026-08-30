Watch: Kim Hyang Gi, Choi Daniel, Oh Yoon Ah, And More Transform Into Hairstylists In 1st Teaser For 'Fly High Butterfly'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Fly High Butterfly” has unveiled its first teaser!

Set in a hair salon of the same name, “Fly High Butterfly” will tell the story of hairstylists and interns working to transform their customers into beautiful “butterflies.” The cast includes Kim Hyang Gi, Choi Daniel, Oh Yoon Ah, Shim Eun Woo, Park Jung Woo, Moon Tae Yoo, and Kim Ka Hee.

The newly released teaser begins with a montage of various JTBC dramas that spotlighted specific professions. After the words “detective,” “doctor,” “prosecutor,” and “judge” flash across the screen in turn, the final profession shown is “hairstylist.”

Following glimpses of the hairstylists’ busy work lives, the teaser ends with the team cheerfully welcoming a customer to their salon in unison.

Check out the new teaser below!

While “Fly High Butterfly” completed filming in 2021, the drama was shelved for five years after Shim Eun Woo was swept up in school bullying allegations. In 2022, the series was released outside of Korea in select regions through Amazon Prime Video.

“Fly High Butterfly” will premiere on September 19 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choi Daniel in his latest drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” on Viki below:

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And watch Oh Yoon Ah in “Queen of Masks” below:

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