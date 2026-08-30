Watch: Seong In Ho And Kim Do Min Showcase Playful Chemistry On Set Of New BL Drama 'Summertime'

New BL drama “Summertime” has released a behind-the-scenes video from episodes 1 and 2!

“Summertime” is a youth romance BL about longtime childhood friends Yeo Eun Ho (Kim Do Min) and Cha Do Hyun (Seong In Ho) as they face their feelings for each other across the boundary of friendship and love.

The newly released making-of video depicts actors Kim Do Min and Seong In Ho giving it their best and staying energized while filming despite the hot weather. During brief breaks between filming, the two actors showcase their friendship, with Kim Do Min commenting, “Do Hyun is good looking, right?”

Before filming the scenes in the rain, Seong In Ho expresses concern for Kim Do Min who has to continue getting wet from the rain.

Furthermore, when asked about his basketball skills, Kim Do Min replies, “I’m not confident, but I think I can beat Do Hyun.” Meanwhile, Seong In Ho also playfully comments, “Do Min has no sense of athleticism.”

Check out the video below!

While waiting for more episodes, check out Soompi’s masterlist of Korean BL dramas here!

Also watch Kim Do Min in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

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