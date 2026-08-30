ALPHA DRIVE ONE's 'UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST' Becomes Their 2nd Album To Sell 1 Million Copies In 1st Week

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has notched another “million-seller” album!

Last week, the “BOYS II PLANET” group made their comeback with their second mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST” and its title track “BORN DIRE.”

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST” sold an impressive total of 1,139,747 copies in the first week of its release (August 24 to 30).

“UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST” is now ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s second album to surpass 1 million sales within the first week of its release, following their debut mini album “EUPHORIA.”

Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE!

Watch how ALPHA DRIVE ONE was formed on their survival show “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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