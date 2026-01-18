ALPHA DRIVE ONE Achieves 2nd Highest 1st-Week Sales Of Any Debut Album In Hanteo History

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s debut was a smash success!

Last week, the new project group formed on the Mnet survival show “BOYS II PLANET” made their highly-anticipated debut on January 12 with their first mini album “EUPHORIA.” By the end of the day, ALPHA DRIVE ONE had already sold over 1 million copies of the mini album, making them only the third K-pop group in Hanteo history to surpass 1 million first-week sales with a debut album (after ZEROBASEONE and RIIZE).

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “EUPHORIA” went on to sell an impressive total of 1,441,270 copies within the first week of its release (January 12 to 18). The figure marks the second highest first-week sales of any debut album in Hanteo history, bested only by “BOYS PLANET” group ZEROBASEONE’s “YOUTH IN THE SHADE” from 2023.

Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE!

