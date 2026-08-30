Watch: Apink's Jeong Eun Ji And Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon Hang Out With Their Bandmates In 'The Manager' Preview

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon and Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji will be hanging out with their respective bandmates on next week’s episode of “The Manager”!

The popular reality show has released a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature Hyoyeon and Jeong Eun Ji as guests.

In the newly released preview, host Jun Hyun Moo asks Hyoyeon if her bandmates had anything to say when they heard she was going to appear on “The Manager.” Hyoyeon reveals that Sooyoung teased her by joking, “[‘The Manager’] is for famous people, why are you going on the show?”

Hyoyeon’s manager then shares that she has been living in Girls’ Generation’s dorm for the past 19 years and is currently living on her own as the last member standing. He also points out that she doesn’t have a bed, which leads the panelists to note in amusement that Hyoyeon sleeps on the floor while her dog sleeps in a bed.

The manager goes on to reveal that the housekeeper taking care of Girls’ Generation’s dorm has been working there since Hyoyeon was in high school. The housekeeper fondly tells Hyoyeon, “You’re like a daughter to me. The day you quit is the day I quit, too.”

Later, Hyoyeon meets up with Sooyoung and Yuri, the other two members of Girls’ Generation’s new unit HRS. The three bandmates crack up the panelists—and each other—as they immediately start playfully bickering.

Next the preview moves on to Jeong Eun Ji waking up in the studio in the morning before washing up in a public bathroom. Jeong Eun Ji then shows off her close friendship with her manager of seven years, who remarks, “[People say] we’re like a couple in a long-term relationship. We depend on one another and affectionately take care of each other.”

Finally, Apink is seen getting together for a meal to celebrate Jeong Eun Ji’s birthday and reminiscing about old times.

The next episode of “The Manager” will air on September 5 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch Jeong Eun Ji in her drama “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki below:

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