KATSEYE's 'WILD' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend 2 Weeks In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

KATSEYE’s new EP “WILD” is enjoying a strong second week on the Billboard 200!

Last week, “WILD” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, where it set a new record for the largest week by units for an all-female group since the Billboard 200 first began ranking by units in December 2015.

On August 30 local time, Billboard announced that “WILD” was holding steady in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 at No. 6.

On top of becoming KATSEYE’s first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, “WILD” has now also become the group’s first album ever to spend two weeks in the top 10 of the chart.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “WILD” earned a total of 55,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on August 27.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

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