August Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from July 1 to August 1.

Yu Jae Seok continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,263,371, marking a 1.21 percent increase in his score since July. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “Happy Together,” and “Running Man,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “outstanding,” “meticulous,” and “humble.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.08 percent positive reactions.

Kim Jong Kook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 2,792,003, marking a 52.84 percent increase in his score since last moth.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung Min shot to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,741,606 for August.

HaHa came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,689,721, and Kim Joon Ho rounded out the top five with a score of 2,627,666.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, and HaHa on “Running Man” below:

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Or check out Lee Sung Min’s film “Boss” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews