August Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 30, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from July 1 to August 1.

Yu Jae Seok continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,263,371, marking a 1.21 percent increase in his score since July. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “Happy Together,” and “Running Man,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “outstanding,” “meticulous,” and “humble.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.08 percent positive reactions.

Kim Jong Kook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 2,792,003, marking a 52.84 percent increase in his score since last moth.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung Min shot to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,741,606 for August.

HaHa came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,689,721, and Kim Joon Ho rounded out the top five with a score of 2,627,666.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yu Jae Seok
  2. Kim Jong Kook
  3. Lee Sung Min
  4. HaHa
  5. Kim Joon Ho
  6. Heo Kyung Hwan
  7. Jun Hyun Moo
  8. Kim Dong Hyun
  9. Kang Ho Dong
  10. Joo Woo Jae
  11. Seo Jang Hoon
  12. Ahn Jung Hwan
  13. Kim Young Hee
  14. Kim Jong Min
  15. Shin Dong Yup
  16. Kim Shin Young
  17. Park Myung Soo
  18. Lee Young Ja
  19. Jang Do Yeon
  20. Kim Gura
  21. Tak Jae Hoon
  22. Kim Sook
  23. Yoon Jong Shin
  24. Lee Soo Geun
  25. Lee Kyung Kyu
  26. Kim Young Chul
  27. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  28. Kwak Beom
  29. Ji Suk Jin
  30. Jung Hyung Don

Watch Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, and HaHa on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

Or check out Lee Sung Min’s film “Boss” below!

Watch Now

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Ahn Jung Hwan
HaHa
Heo Kyung Hwan
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Suk Jin
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Hyung Don
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Shin Young
Kim Sook
Kim Young Chul
Kim Young Hee
Kwak Beom
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Young Ja
Park Myung Soo
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Super Junior
Tak Jae Hoon
XPN
Yoon Jong Shin
Yu Jae Seok

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