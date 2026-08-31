ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Sangwon Joins BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho As New MC For “Music Core”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Sangwon will be joining BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho as an MC of “Music Core”!

On August 31, it was announced that the two will officially meet viewers as MCs beginning with the broadcast on September 5.

Sangwon has gained MC experience in various areas, including music shows and YouTube content. Through his new role on “Music Core,” he is expected to further demonstrate his abilities as a host.

Sangwon shared his determination, saying, “It is a great honor to be an MC of ‘Music Core,’ and I still can’t believe it. Since this is such a precious and valuable opportunity, I will take responsibility and do my best to become an MC who delivers bright and positive energy to viewers every week. Thank you.”

The production team also shared their expectations for Sangwon, remarking, “We anticipate that Sangwon, who has established himself as a member of the next-generation global K-pop group after earning such descriptors as ‘undeniable star quality’ and ‘visual genius,’ will show his unique presence and charm as an MC.”

Meanwhile, Sungho, who was previously confirmed as the new host, also remarked, “I’m so happy to be able to greet everyone again as an official MC of ‘Music Core,’ where I made many good memories while working as a special MC. Please look forward to the many new sides of me that I’ll show as MC Sungho.” The production team further expressed gratitude for Sungho joining as an MC despite his busy schedule with his world tour.

Are you excited to see Sungho and Sangwon as the new MCs?

Watch “BOYS II PLANET” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)