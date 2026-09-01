Watch: Byun Yo Han And Roh Jae Won Turn Against Each Other In New Film “Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub” Teaser

The film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has unveiled a new teaser!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the dopamine-fueled poker games on a global gambling circuit while introducing a cathartic revenge story centered on a friend’s betrayal.

The teaser opens with Jang Tae Young in a life-or-death chase through the heart of Vietnam. As he races through narrow alleys and markets with barely a moment to catch his breath, the relentless pursuit sets the stage for the danger and tension that await him.

Meanwhile, back in Korea, a fleeting glimpse reveals the bitter expression of Park Tae Young, who has lived in the shadow of Jang Tae Young, a man recognized and respected by everyone.

The tension escalates when Jang Tae Young discovers that the person who drove him to the brink was none other than his closest friend and business partner, Park Tae Young, whom he trusted deeply. Fueled by betrayal, Jang Tae Young sets his sights on revenge, leading the former friends into a high-stakes global gambling game designed by Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi).

As Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young risk their lives for their own reasons and goals, the cast’s intense performances heighten anticipation for the ensemble. Meanwhile, the high-stakes gambling game expands beyond Korea to Japan and Vietnam with the addition of Chairwoman Thao (Hong Dao) and Sasaki (Tsuyoshi Ihara), further raising the tension.

Above all, the tagline, “The last game of every game is the most intense,” leaves viewers curious about the final game that will unfold in the film.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere on September 23.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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