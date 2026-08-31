Watch: EVAN (Heeseung) Reveals Official Light Stick Design

EVAN (Heeseung) will be releasing his official light stick!

On August 31, EVAN unveiled a teaser video featuring the design for his new light stick. In the teaser video, bright feathers come together to form wings, which act as the centerpiece for the light stick. Engraved on the wings is the artist’s name EVAN.

Check out the light stick design below!

What do you think about the light stick design?

Currently, EVAN is gearing up to release his upcoming album “DEATH OF ME.” Check out teasers for his album here!