Watch: Choi Min Sik And Han So Hee Lead A Colorful Office Ensemble In New “The Intern” Behind-The-Scenes Video

The upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled a new poster and behind-the-scenes video!

A remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” tells the story of an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins WOO22, a company led by Sun Woo (Han So Hee), a workaholic CEO whose fashion brand has emerged as a dark horse just three years after its launch.

The newly released poster brings together Gi Ho and Sun Woo, alongside the rest of WOO22’s employees. The colorful ensemble includes Kim Jun Han as Young Hwan, a pragmatic vice president; Ryu Hye Young as Min Ah, the team leader of WOO22’s management support team who is obsessed with AI; Kim Geum Soon as Hee Sook, a romantic barista; Park Ye Ni as Yoo Jin, an incredibly passionate MD; Kim Yo Han as Joo Sung, an outgoing fellow intern; Im Sung Kyun as Jun Hyung, an MD team leader skilled in office politics; and Yoon Sang Jung as Yoon Hee, a candid and bubbly fellow intern. With each character bringing a distinct personality, anticipation is building for the K-office ensemble they will create.

The accompanying behind-the-scenes video, titled “Orientation,” offers a glimpse at the cast’s fun chemistry and the production team’s efforts to bring Woototo to life.

Choi Min Sik, who plays the silver intern Gi Ho, shared, “I filmed while thinking about what I would have done if I had joined Woototo.” Director Kim Do Young added, “It was moving just to watch Choi Min Sik blend in with the younger actors.”

Han So Hee transforms into Sun Woo, a CEO who is top-tier at her job but an amateur when it comes to life. Director Kim Do Young teased a different side of the actress, saying, “Han So Hee worked hard to give everything she had to offer.”

The cast’s chemistry also stands out in the behind-the-scenes video. Ryu Hye Young shared, “I hope the audience can enjoy Woototo’s fun vibe along with us.” Director Kim Do Young revealed that Choi Min Sik was “the mood maker on set,” while Han So Hee described him as “someone who has both a cool side and an untainted innocence.”

The production team’s meticulous efforts to create WOO22’s distinctive office space and style are also highlighted. Director Kim Do Young visited actual fashion companies to capture their relaxed workplace culture and day-to-day atmosphere on film. From an office featuring phone booths to costumes designed by the film’s wardrobe team and styling tailored to each employee’s personality, the production created Woototo’s unique aesthetic.

Most notably, Gi Ho’s suit, which contrasts with the employees’ more free-spirited styles, carries deeper meaning. Choi Min Sik described it as “the battle uniform of countless ‘Gi Hos’ who have endured harsh years in the workplace.”

Finally, the two leads talked about the film’s warm message, with Choi Min Sik comparing “The Intern” to “the gentle ripples that spread when you throw a stone into water,” while Han So Hee expressed, “I hope it’s a film that will make audiences leave the theater feeling happy.”

Watch the video below!

“The Intern” will premiere on September 16.

While you wait, watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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Also check out Han So Hee in “Project Y”:

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