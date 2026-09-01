THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae Poses In New Profile Photos As Actor Lee Jae Hyun

THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae has released new profile photos as actor Lee Jae Hyun!

On September 1, his agency Management SEESUN released several profile photos showcasing actor Lee Jae Hyun’s contrasting charms. The profile photos highlight a different side of Lee Jae Hyun from his stage persona as Hyunjae through the stark contrast between black and white.

The black turtleneck look first highlights Lee Jae Hyun’s more mature and chic side. His distinct facial features remain clear even in the darkness while the light and shadows cast across his face emphasize his features and add weight to the images. In particular, his deep gaze as he stares intently into the camera convey composure and charisma.

The following photos shift the mood by highlighting Lee Jae Hyun’s signature youthful charm. Pairing a white T-shirt with jeans, he showcases a more natural and refreshing image. His natural hair and clean styling further emphasize his clear and fresh appearance while his subtle smile captures a youthful charm that evokes a scene from youth.

Through these contrasting images, Lee Jae Hyun showcases his versatility as an actor through subtle changes in his gaze and facial expressions, raising anticipation for his future roles.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae Hyun will continue to meet the public as THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae through his activities as a singer while pursuing his acting activities under his real name Lee Jae Hyun.

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