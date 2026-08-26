THE BOYZ's Hyunjae Signs With New Agency As Actor Lee Jae Hyun

THE BOYZ member Hyunjae has found a new agency to call home!

On August 26, Management SEESUN released an official statement, announcing, “We are delighted to be working with Hyunjae of THE BOYZ, who has showcased a wide array of charms through both his stage performances and broadcast appearances.” They added, “We will provide our full support to ensure that Lee Jae Hyun (Hyunjae’s legal name) can fully unleash his potential and possibilities as he embarks on a new chapter as an actor.”

The agency further stated, “We will stand by him so that he can continue to show his best self as Hyunjae of THE BOYZ and repay the love sent by fans. We ask for your continued interest and support for all his future endeavors as both Hyunjae of THE BOYZ and actor Lee Jae Hyun.”

Since debuting as a member of THE BOYZ in 2017, Hyunjae has received great love from domestic and international fans for his outstanding visuals, stable vocals, and high-quality performances.

THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric will continue their group activities as a nine-member group. The group’s activities will be managed under a new label, while individual activities will be conducted through separate contracts with their respective agencies. Previously, Younghoon signed with Namoo Actors, Sunwoo with AT AREA, Eric with GRID Entertainment, and Juyeon with ACE FACTORY.

Management SEESUN is currently home to actors including Shin Hae Sun, Kim Jung Hyun, Park Hee Soon, and more.

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