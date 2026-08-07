THE BOYZ's Sunwoo Signs With Hip Hop Label

Sunwoo is the next THE BOYZ member to sign with a new agency!

On August 7, AT AREA confirmed, “Sunwoo has signed an exclusive contract with AT AREA.”

Sunwoo first became known through “High School Rapper” and then went on to debut as a member of THE BOYZ in 2017. He is currently the main rapper of the group and also a DJ for MBC’s “Idol Radio.”

THE BOYZ recently announced plans to continue group activities as a nine-member group after their departure from ONE HUNDRED. The group’s activities will be managed under a new label, while individual activities will be conducted through separate contracts with their respective agencies. Following Younghoon who has signed with Namoo Actors, Sunwoo is set to develop his individual career with AT AREA, a hip hop label established by GroovyRoom.

Stay tuned for updates on THE BOYZ!

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