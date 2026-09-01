Nana, Kim Dan, And Jung Gun Joo Confirmed For “Queen Of Tears” Director’s New Drama

Nana, Kim Dan, and Jung Gun Joo will star in Netflix’s upcoming series “Materesa” (working title)!

On September 1, Netflix confirmed the production of its new series “Materesa” and unveiled its casting lineup featuring Nana, Kim Dan, and Jung Gun Joo.

“Materesa”​ is a story about a cold-blooded criminal psychologist and professor named Ma Teresa (Nana), who investigates unsolved murder cases. She is joined by her assistant Park Seol (Kim Dan), whose innocent looks hide a secret, and her long-time friend and prosecutor Yoo A Ram (Jung Gun Joo), as the three come to confront long-hidden truths and emotions.

Ma Teresa is asked to consult on unsolved murder cases that have made headlines, while her longtime teaching assistant, Park Seol, helps investigate the cases in hopes of gaining Teresa’s attention. Meanwhile, Yoo A Ram, her longtime friend and a prosecutor, keeps a wary eye on Park Seol, who stays close to Teresa. Teresa personally confronts and interrogates criminals while following clues in each case. As she gradually gets closer to the truth she has pursued for a long time, she begins to be swept up in unexpected emotions.

Nana will play Ma Teresa, who delves into unsolved murder cases while carrying the trauma of her past. She will portray both the intense side of the character and her complex inner emotions.

Kim Dan will play Park Seol, Ma Teresa’s teaching assistant who hides a secret behind his smile. He will portray the character’s suppressed emotions and unpredictable side.

Jung Gun Joo will play Yoo A Ram, Ma Teresa’s longtime friend and a prosecutor who helps her, naturally portraying his delicate emotional dynamics.

“Materesa” will be directed by Jang Young Woo of “Queen of Tears” and “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls” and penned by writers Kwon So Ra and Seo Jae Won of “The East Palace.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Nana in her previous drama “Climax” with subtitles below:

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Also watch Jung Gun Joo in “Way Back Love”:

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