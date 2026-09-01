Watch: Choo Young Woo And Kim So Hyun's New Drama 'Between Steps' Announces Premiere Date With Romantic Teasers

Get ready for Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun’s heart-fluttering new romance drama “Between Steps“!

A new project by late director Ahn Pan Seok who helmed the popular romance dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon,” “Between Steps” is a new drama that depicts the romance between Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), who, after losing her way, finds a new path as a graduate student.

Choo Young Woo takes on the role of Park Min Jae, who lost his right leg and gave up his dream of becoming a swimmer. He becomes a PhD candidate in robotics and finds a new life in the wake of his broken dream. Kim So Hyun transforms into Im Yoo Jin, who is about to graduate with a bachelor’s in clothing and textiles when an incident causes her to open her eyes to the field of robotics.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Between Steps” unveiled two romantic mood teasers previewing the drama. The first teaser depicts Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin walking side by side in the rain beneath a shared umbrella. Park Min Jae states, “You are like the sun. Hot.” Im Yoo Jin responds, “Don’t worry about anything now.”

The second teaser depicts Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin on the bus together. Im Yoo Jin asks, “You wanted to see me all of a sudden?” She teases, “Do you like me that much?” to which Park Min Jae confidently replies, “Yes.” Im Yoo Jin questions, “Tell me, what do you like so much about me?” Park Min Jae says, “You’re pretty.” When asked to keep going, Park Min Jae continues, “You’re cute and kind.”

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5. Stay tuned for updates!

Until then, watch Kim So Hyun in “My Lovely Liar”:

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Also watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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