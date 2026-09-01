'My Bias, My Boss' Enjoys Slight Boost In Ratings As 'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Also Sees Rise With New Personal Best

The race for ratings continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the August 31 broadcast of “My Bias, My Boss” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.5 percent, remaining No.1 while also seeing a slight increase of 0.1 percent from the previous episode’s score as it enters the final two weeks.

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.4 percent, seeing a boost of 0.6 percent for the third episode.

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