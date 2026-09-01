Byun Yo Han, Roh Jae Won, And More Dive Into The World Of Global Gambling In “Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub”

The film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

One still shows Jang Tae Young covered in blood from head to toe as he is bound to something. Once a man who had it all after finding success in the online casino business, he now faces a situation in which his life is at risk.

Another still also captures the gambling operation that has expanded beyond South Korea to Japan and Vietnam. As big players from each country gather in one place to bet large sums of money, Jang Tae Young also takes a seat at the table and puts his hand on the line.

More stills give a glimpse of the relationship between Park Tae Young and Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi). Kaneko is the mastermind who designed the global gambling game involving huge sums of money. Although the two have different goals and remain wary of each other’s true intentions, they join forces.

Another still shows Kaneko standing alone in front of a car in the middle of the night, revealing the mysterious aura of someone who controls the entire gambling operation.

Park Tae Young was Jang Tae Young’s closest friend and business partner, but jealousy toward his friend, who had everything he wanted, twists their relationship. Eventually, after taking everything away from Jang Tae Young, Park Tae Young reunites with his friend in the global gambling scene, where they engage in an unavoidable showdown.

More stills show Kwak Dong Wook (Jo Woo Jin) and Jang Tae Young together in Vietnam. Wearing a wig in a car, Kwak Dong Wook and Jang Tae Young—who is sitting beside him—promise a different kind of fun from the intense atmosphere of the earlier stills.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere on September 23.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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