KickFlip's Agency Shares Update On Amaru's Hiatus From Group Activities

KickFlip’s Amaru will remain on hiatus from group activities for the time being.

On September 1, JYP Entertainment released an official statement sharing that KickFlip’s Amaru, who has been on hiatus due to health concerns, will continue to receive treatment and take the necessary time to rest. The group will proceed with six members including Kyehoon, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju, and Donghyeon for the upcoming album and scheduled activities going forward.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all fans for your continued love and support for KickFlip. We would like to provide an update regarding Amaru’s absence from activities. To focus on his recovery, Amaru will continue to receive treatment and take the necessary time to rest. Following discussions with Amaru and the other members, KickFlip will proceed with six members—Kyehoon, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju, and Donghyeon—for the upcoming album and activities going forward. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to all fans who have been looking forward to KickFlip’s upcoming activities. As this decision was made with the artist’s health and recovery as our top priority, we kindly ask for your understanding. We will continue to closely monitor Amaru’s recovery and provide further updates should there be any changes. Thank you.

Get well soon, Amaru!

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