Ji Ye Eun And Vata Announce Marriage

Actress Ji Ye Eun and dancer Vata are tying the knot this year!

On September 2, a media outlet reported that Ji Ye Eun and Vata are getting married on December 12.

In response to the report, Ji Ye Eun’s agency CP Entertainment stated, “The two have promised to spend their lives together based on deep trust. We ask for your warm blessings and support for the couple as they stand at the threshold of a new beginning.”

Vata’s agency A-RA also shared, “Vata has met a precious partner, and the two are beginning a new journey as a married couple. They have promised to become each other’s most reliable companions based on deep trust and love. We hope you will bless their future with warm hearts.”

Ji Ye Eun and Vata acknowledged their relationship in April of this year, becoming an official celebrity couple. Since then, Ji Ye Eun has publicly expressed her feelings for Vata while appearing on shows like “Running Man” and “Pinggyego,” and Vata has also shown his affection by posting photos of Ji Ye Eun on his personal social media account. The two will hold their wedding ceremony at a venue in Seoul on December 12, which is Vata’s birthday.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Ji Ye Eun on “Running Man” below:

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Also check out Vata on “MAKEMATE1”:

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