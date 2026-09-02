Han Hyo Joo And Gong Myoung’s New Drama Confirms Cast Lineup And Broadcast Plans

MBC’s upcoming drama “Your Ground” (literal title) has unveiled its cast lineup!

“Your Ground” is a youth romance about a baseball player (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting a former lawyer–turned agent (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field. The drama will be directed by Lee Sang Yeob of “Yumi’s Cells.”

With Kim Shin Rok and Sung Joon joining the main cast alongside Han Hyo Joo and Gong Myoung, the series is expected to showcase chemistry encompassing baseball and romance as well as friendship and competition.

Han Hyo Joo will play Seo Hee Seung, a former lawyer who becomes a sports agent. Seo Hee Seung is a skilled lawyer who has never lost a trial. However, when she is dispatched to the sports agency Donghaeng at the direction of her law firm’s CEO, she enters the world of professional baseball, something she never expected. She knows little about baseball, but she is second to none when it comes to her competitive spirit. After starting a new life as an agent, she reunites with her first love, Kang Hae Hwan, after 11 years. She then faces events that shake up her life like a breaking ball whose trajectory is impossible to predict.

Gong Myoung will play Kang Hae Hwan, a right-handed pitcher for the Miracles. He was once a player who received widespread praise as a next-generation ace. Praised as a “genius pitcher” since his high school days and regarded as the future of baseball, he falls into a long slump after experiencing a shocking incident that completely changes the course of his career. Seo Hee Seung, who presents herself as his agent, then reappears before Kang Hae Hwan. After reuniting with his first love for the first time in 11 years, Kang Hae Hwan begins a new journey to return to the mound.

Kim Shin Rok will play Dong Chi Young, the CEO of Donghaeng, the country’s top sports agency. A veteran known in the industry as a tough negotiator, she handles everything from player contracts and free agency to salary negotiations and career planning.

Sung Joon will play Yoon Yi Seok, who finds himself in competition with Kang Hae Hwan. Yoon Yi Seok, a sidearm pitcher for the Miracles, took over as the team’s ace after Kang Hae Hwan left the mound. More than anyone, he wants Kang Hae Hwan to return, but once they are on the field, he is an unavoidable rival who must compete with him for the ace position. Meanwhile, as he watches Seo Hee Seung from close by, an unexpected change begins to take place in his own heart.

The relationships among characters connected in various ways, including players and agents, friends and rivals, and mentors and juniors, as they navigate competition, love, and their individual dreams, are expected to become another key point of interest in the series.

“Your Ground” is scheduled to premiere at the end of 2026.

While waiting, watch Han Hyo Joo in “Happiness” below:

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And check out Gong Myoung in “Filing for Love”:

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