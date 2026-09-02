STELLAR's Minhee Announces Wedding Date With Beautiful Photos

STELLAR’s Minhee is tying the knot later this month!

On September 2, Minhee took to social media to share the joyous news of her upcoming wedding, posting a set of beautiful wedding photos alongside her announcement. The STELLAR member, who previously announced her engagement earlier this year, confirmed that she will be getting married on September 12.

Read Minhee’s full statement below:

Hello, this is Minhee.

Some of you may have already heard the news through the media, but I wanted to personally reach out and share the news with you as well.

I’ve met a kind and wonderful person—someone who makes me feel most at ease and laugh the most when we’re together—and we’ve decided to spend the rest of our lives together.

I imagine some of you may have been surprised by the sudden news, and I also feel a little shy sharing this kind of news after such a long time, but I’m truly grateful for all the warm congratulations.

If there is anyone I haven’t been able to contact personally, I hope you’ll understand. Please feel free to reach out to me first—I would be so happy and grateful to hear from you.

As I begin this new chapter, I’ll do my best to live a beautiful and happy life.

I will cherish your heartfelt congratulations for a long, long time.

Thank you.