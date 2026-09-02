Lee Joo Ahn And Jo Aram Dish On Shaking Up Ahn Eun Jin And Seo Kang Jun’s Longtime Romance In “A Love Other Than Yours”

Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram have shared their thoughts on their characters in the upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours”!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) and Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun), a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Lee Joo Ahn plays Han Tae Seung, a lawyer who sees through Lee Mi Do with remarkable precision, while Jo Aram takes on the role of Park Soo Ah, a younger colleague who openly pursues Namgoong Ho. The two characters enter the everyday lives of longtime couple Lee Mi Do and Namgoong Ho, respectively, setting off shifts in their emotions.

Lee Joo Ahn, who had been eager to take on a professional role, was immediately drawn to Han Tae Seung. He shared, “Despite my concerns, I ended up reading the entire script in one sitting. I kept going back and forth between wondering, ‘The character of Han Tae Seung is so appealing—can I bring that out?’ and feeling excited about the role.”

Han Tae Seung is a cool-headed and forthright man who nevertheless harbors a deep desire to be loved. The person who shakes up his carefully guarded world is Lee Mi Do. Lee Joo Ahn described Lee Mi Do as “a great flood that broke through the walls around Han Tae Seung’s heart,” explaining, “Lee Mi Do is someone who can’t seem to get anything to go her way, and that sparks Han Tae Seung’s curiosity and interest despite his lifelong belief that he is always right.” Regarding his chemistry with Ahn Eun Jin, he said, “At one point, her lines stopped sounding like scripted dialogue and felt like genuine words coming from Ahn Eun Jin. I decided to simply trust her and let myself act comfortably.”

Meanwhile, Jo Aram plays Park Soo Ah, whose biggest appeal is her honesty. Jo Aram introduced her character by saying, “She has very strong convictions, and once she decides she wants to do something, she doesn’t give up easily and sees it through to the end. Her greatest charm is that she doesn’t hide her feelings or thoughts and expresses them honestly.”

Park Soo Ah helps Namgoong Ho, who has been so busy taking care of those around him that he has neglected himself, discover a new sense of his own worth. Jo Aram teased the pair’s warm relationship, saying, “The biggest change Soo Ah brings about in Namgoong Ho is that he begins to see himself a little differently.” On working with Seo Kang Jun, she shared, “I learned so much from him on set and relied on him a lot.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joo Ahn in “True Beauty”:

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And watch Jo Aram in “The Auditors” below:

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