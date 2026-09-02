Mark Lee’s Label Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

Mark Lee’s label UPPER ROOM has announced plans to take legal action against malicious posts and comments targeting the singer.

On September 2, Summer, UPPER ROOM’s in-house lawyer, announced that the label would take firm legal action against malicious content targeting Mark Lee, including posts and comments that constitute cyberbullying.

The label’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Summer, in-house lawyer at UPPER ROOM. First and foremost, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans for your continued anticipation and love for our artist Mark Lee’s new single “My Friend.”

Like the cool breeze that arrives at the end of a hot summer, we hope this song brings a refreshing and pleasant feeling to your everyday lives. Since our establishment in the first half of this year, we have been continuously monitoring malicious posts targeting our artist across various online platforms and social media, including malicious slander, the spread of baseless false information, and violations of his personal rights. At present, the artist is more concerned about the emotional pain and stress that these malicious posts may cause his fans than he is about himself. Accordingly, for the sake of both the artist and his fans, we intend to take firm legal action against malicious posts and comments that constitute cyberbullying. Moving forward, we promise to continue doing our utmost to ensure that the relationship between the artist and his fans remains centered on the beautiful connection they share through music. Thank you.

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