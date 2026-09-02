Park Ye Ni, Im Sung Kyun, Kim Yo Han, And Yoon Sang Jung Bring Their Own Color To Han So Hee’s Company In “The Intern”

The upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled new stills showcasing the colorful employees of WOO22!

A remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” follows an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins WOO22, a company led by Sun Woo (Han So Hee), a workaholic CEO whose fashion brand has emerged as a dark horse just three years after its launch.

Park Ye Ni plays Yoo Jin, an MD who excels at her job. She is proactive and determined, always seeing her responsibilities through to the end, while also serving as a dependable senior who helps new employees navigate life at the company.

Im Sung Kyun takes on the role of Jun Hyung, the head of the MD team who works alongside Yoo Jin. Quick to adapt to any situation, Jun Hyung is also the type to rely on a few tricks and shortcuts when necessary. Although he and Yoo Jin are constantly bickering, the two share an unexpected chemistry as senior and junior colleagues, bringing a lively and humorous energy to the film.

Kim Yo Han and Yoon Sang Jung play interns who join the company alongside Gi Ho. Kim Yo Han portrays Joo Sung, a friendly and outgoing character who is the first to approach Gi Ho. He takes good care of Gi Ho, who is unfamiliar with the company culture and digital environment, showcasing a sense of camaraderie that transcends their generational differences.

Yoon Sang Jung transforms into Yoon Hee, an intern with an outspoken personality who isn’t afraid to ask questions. Her bold tendency to ask whatever comes to mind helps lighten the mood between Joo Sung and Gi Ho, completing the trio’s unique and entertaining chemistry as interns.

“The Intern” will hit theaters on September 16.

In the meantime, watch Park Ye Ni in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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