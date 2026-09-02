Ji Ye Eun And Vata Write To Fans Following Marriage Announcement

Following the news of their upcoming marriage, both Ji Ye Eun and Vata have shared personal messages for their fans.

On September 2, the two stars’ agencies confirmed reports that the couple was planning to get married on December 12, which is Vata’s birthday.

Later that day, both Ji Ye Eun and Vata took to Instagram to personally share the news with their fans through separate posts.

Ji Ye Eun’s full message is as follows:

Hello, this is Ji Ye Eun! Because this is such a precious and special announcement, I pondered when would be the best time and way to tell you, and I’m now sharing the news like this! I’m.. getting married 🥰 He’s someone who is always on my side and a source of strength, and he’s someone who taught me the joy of sharing happiness together. Up until now, I’d always somehow thought that marriage was something far off in the distance, but I’ve found someone with whom I want to spend the rest of my life. From now on, we will steadfastly be one another’s side as we live happily and healthily together. I would be grateful if you gave us your warm blessings and encouragement! I hope that all of your lives will be full of only happiness and good health! I will also strive to become someone who can bring even more laughter and joy to other people in the future. Thank you ❤️

Meanwhile, Vata’s message is as follows:

Hello, this is Vata. 😊

I’d like to share some news about my life with the people who have always given me the ir unchanging love and support. I’ve met the person who is most precious to me, and I’m planning to get married.

She is like a gift to me: someone who sees me and loves me the way I am.

She is someone for whom I am extremely grateful, who taught me what love is when I had been living my life focused only on work. From now on, we will live a happy, cute, lovey-dovey life together while relying on one another.

I would be truly grateful if you congratulated us warmly.

I will strive to life my life while giving back the support I’ve received.

Thank you! 🥰

Once again, congratulations to the couple!