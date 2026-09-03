Yum Jung Ah And Park Eun Bin’s New Film Confirms Cast Lineup And Begins Filming

Yum Jung Ah and Park Eun Bin’s upcoming film “Nam Eun Jung” (literal title) has unveiled its cast lineup!

On September 3, the production team announced the casting of Wi Ha Joon, Lee Ki Taek, and Lee Min Ji alongside Yum Jung Ah and Park Eun Bin, further announcing that filming has begun today.

“Nam Eun Jung” tells the story of mother Hyun Sook (Yum Jung Ah) and her youngest daughter, Eun Jung (Park Eun Bin), who have never been able to grow close throughout their lives as they work through the emotions and misunderstandings that have built up between them.

Yum Jung Ah will play Kang Hyun Sook, a woman who endured a difficult life while raising her three children. Despite all the twists and turns she has faced in life, she never loses her honesty.

Park Eun Bin will play Nam Eun Jung, Hyun Sook’s youngest daughter. Eun Jung is someone whose affection for her mother has been completely exhausted after years of constant conflict.

Wi Ha Joon will play Park Sun Woo, Eun Jung’s boyfriend. Sun Woo is a character who always stands by Eun Jung’s side and supports her with affection.

Lee Ki Taek and Lee Min Ji will join the cast as Eun Jung’s siblings. Lee Ki Taek will play Nam Eun Chul, the eldest sibling and a pastor who serves as the dependable pillar of the three children.

Lee Min Ji will play the second child, Nam Eun Mi. Eun Mi maintains a balance between Hyun Sook and Eun Jung as the two constantly clash.

The film will be directed by Kim Dong Hoon, who is making his feature directorial debut.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Yum Jung Ah in “Love, Take Two” on Viki:

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Also watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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