Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, And Cho Yeo Jeong's 'Possible Love' Unveils New Poster + Director To Receive Award

“Possible Love” director Lee Chang Dong will be receiving an award at the Mill Valley Film Festival!

On September 3, Netflix released a new poster for the upcoming film “Possible Love” alongside the announcement that director Lee Chang Dong will receive the Auteur Award at the 49th Mill Valley Film Festival. The film has also been invited to screen through the festival’s Spotlight program.

“Possible Love” tells the story of two married couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, along with a documentary filmmaker and her husband—whose lives become intertwined. As they meet to film a documentary, they are forced to confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

Organized by the California Film Institute, the Mill Valley Film Festival showcases new films by filmmakers who have established distinctive artistic visions through its Spotlight program. Meanwhile, the Auteur Award honors a filmmaker’s body of work and cinematic achievements.

The recognition at Mill Valley adds to Lee Chang Dong’s growing presence in the international film festival circuit. He was previously named the recipient of the Ebert Director Award at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Tribute Awards. “Possible Love” has also been invited to major film festivals around the world, including the Venice Film Festival’s Competition section and festivals in Toronto, New York, San Sebastián, Zurich, and Vancouver. The film has also been selected as South Korea’s entry in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The newly released poster for “Possible Love” shows Mi Ok (Jeon Do Yeon), Ho Seok (Sul Kyung Gu), Sang Woo (Zo In Sung), and Ye Ji (Cho Yeo Jeong) positioned at varying distances from one another on a beach at dawn. Ye Ji is seen looking at the other characters while holding a camera, building anticipation for what stories they will tell.

After premiering in theaters on September 23, “Possible Love” will be released on Netflix on November 6.

In the meantime, watch Cho Yeo Jeong’s currently airing drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki below:

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And check out Jeon Do Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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