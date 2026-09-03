So Ji Sub Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 Asia Fan Meeting Tour “Soulmate The Timeless”

So Ji Sub is set to embark on a fan meeting tour!

On September 3, So Ji Sub’s agency 51k announced that the actor will embark on his Asian fan meeting tour, “Soulmate The Timeless.”

Starting in Macau on October 24, he will meet fans in Manila on November 5, Taipei on November 7, Jakarta on November 13, and Bangkok on November 15.

The poster features So Ji Sub wearing a white T-shirt paired with a black jacket. His natural styling and bright smile as he looks into the camera heighten anticipation for the upcoming fan meeting.

Centered on “precious bonds that remain unchanged even as time passes,” the fan meeting will give longtime fans a chance to look back on their shared memories and reaffirm their bond.

In addition to meeting fans, So Ji Sub will share stories from his past projects, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and previously unrevealed stories, along with various segments and stage performances.

The upcoming tour comes following So Ji Sub’s recent starring role in the SBS drama “Agent Kim Reactivated,” which was a hit both in South Korea and overseas. The tour will give him the opportunity to connect with fans in person and share special moments with them across Asia.

Check out Soompi’s 2026 Actor Fan Meeting Tour Masterlist here!

Watch So Ji Sub in “Oh My Venus” below:

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