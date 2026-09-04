Kim You Jung And GOT7's Park Jinyoung Cross Paths In A Fateful Encounter In '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN has unveiled a new poster for its upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception”!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The newly released poster captures the moment when Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong share their fateful first encounter. Before Lee Ga Kyeong assumes a false identity and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea disguised as an interpreter trainee, she first crosses paths with Kim Tae Woong at a train station during her days as a pickpocket.

Surrounded by a bustling crowd on a station platform, Lee Ga Kyeong expertly conceals her identity as a pickpocket beneath her elegant aura and aloof demeanor. Meanwhile, Kim Tae Woong turns to look back at her with an unreadable gaze that could signal either interest or suspicion.

Hinting at the start of a fateful connection between the two of them, the poster’s tagline reads, “1932 Gyeongseong, the most dangerous lie begins.”

The “100 Days of Deception” production team commented, “In the drama, Gyeongseong Station is not only the place where Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong meet for the first time, but an important location that opens the prelude to the entire story. You’ll be able to catch a glimpse of the characters, each of whom winds up at Gyeongseong Station for different reasons and objectives, as well as the relationships between them, which will be tangled from the start.”

They added, “Please keep an eye on how a dangerous lie will shake up their destinies.”

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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