Watch: Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah's 'Love In Disguise' Announces Premiere Date

Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah’s upcoming tvN drama “Love in Disguise” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller that follows an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him. The drama is based on the popular web novel and webtoon “Why Don’t You Know She’s a Woman?” (literal title).

On September 4, “Love in Disguise” shared photos from the drama’s script reading, which was attended by director Park Dan Hee, scriptwriter Moon Soo Jung, and cast members including Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, Kim Jung Hyun, Yeonwoo, and more.

Yim Si Wan stars as Yoon Yi Jun, the next heir to Taegang Group, the top-ranked conglomerate in the business world. Yim Si Wan portrayed Yoon Yi Jun through a tone of voice befitting the character, portraying subtle changes in tone when portraying his character’s sensitive nature and his cold attitude when purposefully putting distance between himself and the world.

Seol In Ah plays Kang Jae Hee, a former special forces officer who goes undercover as Yoon Yi Jun’s secretary. The actress brought her character to life with her bright energy, and she refreshingly portrayed her character’s strength and bold attitude.

Kim Jung Hyun takes on the role of Kim Si Hyun, Yoon Yi Jun’s close friend and attorney of Taegang Group’s legal team. Kim Jung Hyun portrayed his character’s serious personality with his gaze. In addition to taking great care of his boss Yoon Yi Jun, he also harbors a mysterious side.

Yeonwoo plays Lee Hye Jung, the secretary of Taegang Group’s chairman. With her portrayal, Yeonwoo added mysterious charm to her character, using her calm voice and composed facial expressions. She also raised anticipation for the Lee Hye Jung’s charm as a character who changes completely after work hours.

Above all, the chemistry between Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, Kim Jung Hyun, and Yeonwoo shined at the script reading as they immersed themselves into their works. The production team shared, “The unexpected relationships of unique characters from a third-generation chaebol to a female investigator disguised as a man will deliver new fun,” asking viewers to anticipate the story depicted by the actors who will deliver romance, comedy, and thrills.

Watch a video from the script reading below!

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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Also watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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