THE BOYZ's Q Signs With Jun Ji Hyun's Newly Established Agency

THE BOYZ’s Q has joined a new agency!

On September 4, PEACHY Company confirmed, “It’s true that we have signed an exclusive contract with Q.”

The agency added, “We plan to fully support Q’s activities as an actor.”

PEACHY Company, which was established by actress Jun Ji Hyun last year, is currently home to not only Jun Ji Hyun but also Kim So Hyun.

Q, who debuted as a member of THE BOYZ in 2017, has recently begun pursuing an acting career. Earlier this year, he took on his first leading role in the drama “My Idol, My Debut,” and he is currently gearing up to star in the upcoming movie “Akgu: The Secret of the Moon Shadow.”

Watch Jun Ji Hyun in her drama “Jirisan” on Viki below:

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