Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Are A Couple Leading Polar-Opposite Lives In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared a new glimpse of Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin’s everyday lives!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Seo Kang Jun stars as Namgoong Ho, a corporate employee who would do anything for his longtime girlfriend Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin). Meanwhile, Lee Mi Do is a film director who refuses to give up on her dream even as she finds herself facing the harshness of reality.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the couple’s contrasting lives, which couldn’t be more different. Although Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do have been together for 10 years while living across the hall from one another, they lead polar-opposite lives with entirely different rhythms.

Namgoong Ho, an office worker who clocks into work at the same time everyday, lives an impressively productive and structured life. In addition to diligently fulfilling his duties, he also takes care of his plants, cooks his own meals, and even takes affectionate care of his girlfriend Lee Mi Do, who lives in the apartment across from him.

Namgoong Ho finds happiness in looking after the person he loves and sharing an ordinary day with her. The love language through which he has expressed his feelings for Lee Mi Do for the past 10 years can be seen in the way he has managed to fill even his repetitive everyday routine with love.

On the other hand, Lee Mi Do’s day does not follow a set routine. Although she was once hailed as a promising director in the indie film scene, in the years since, she has struggled to seize her next opportunity.

However, the passionate Lee Mi Do continues to write screenplays, refusing to give up on her dream of filmmaking. When things don’t go the way she hoped, she gets rid of her stress by belting out songs at karaoke.

Up until now, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do’s differences have enabled them to make up for one another’s shortcomings. But as cracks begin to form in their perspectives on life and love, new and unfamiliar emotions start to seep into a relationship and routine that once seemed stable and permanent.

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)