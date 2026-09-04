Watch: TEN Flaunts His Sleek Moves In MV For 'OUTWEST' Solo Comeback

TEN has returned with new music!

On September 4, the NCT member released his new single “OUTWEST” along with the music video for the title track of the same name. This is TEN’s first solo release since departing SM Entertainment and co-establishing ILLIMNT.

TEN personally participated in the composition and lyrics for “OUTWEST,” which includes elements of hip hop, tech house, and R&B. It portrays TEN’s senses and cravings as a performer.

Check out the music video below: