Watch: Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Struggle To Keep Their Spark Alive As Lee Joo Ahn And Jo Aram Enter The Picture In “A Love Other Than Yours”

Upcoming KBS drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled a new highlight video!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), a couple in their 10th year of dating, as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The highlight video offers a glimpse into Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do’s decade-long love story, which began with a childhood friendship, as well as the new relationships they form with Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) and Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram).

Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do first met when they were seven and have watched each other grow through the years. After being friends for years, they eventually became a couple and have now been together for a decade.

In his narration, Namgoong Ho says, “Lee Mi Do is the brightest person among everyone I know. She is the greatest hero of my life, the person who saved me time and time again when I had already died inside at the age of seven.” However, those around them view their relationship differently. While Namgoong Ho has a stable job, Lee Mi Do is an aspiring film director whose future remains uncertain.

One scene in particular hints that Lee Mi Do feels Namgoong Ho’s love only makes her feel more inadequate. She eventually decides to end their relationship, but the two continue to worry about each other, unable to easily sever the bond they have built over the years.

Their lives begin to change when Han Tae Seung and Park Soo Ah enter the picture. As the film company’s legal representative, Han Tae Seung constantly clashes with Lee Mi Do over her directing fee and copyright agreement, even calling her “a total lunatic” at one point. However, he soon grows curious about her and begins hovering around her.

Meanwhile, new employee Park Soo Ah develops an unusual relationship with her direct superior, Namgoong Ho. When Namgoong Ho introduces himself as “a stubborn old-timer to the core” and tries to lecture her, she pushes back by accusing him of “workplace bullying.” Though the two clash whenever they meet, they gradually become impossible to ignore in each other’s daily lives.

As Lee Mi Do’s feelings begin to waver, Han Tae Seung draws closer, telling her that he can give her what her boyfriend cannot. Meanwhile, Park Soo Ah approaches Namgoong Ho, who has always put others before himself, promising to give him “the happiest memory of his life.”

Despite the excitement of these new relationships, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do’s hearts remain drawn to each other. The clip ends with Namgoong Ho expressing his desire to stay by Lee Mi Do’s side even if everything falls apart, while Lee Mi Do sincerely confesses, “I want to fall for you again,” raising questions about what the future holds for the longtime couple.

“A Love Other Than Yours” premieres on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki:

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And Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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