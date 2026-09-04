IVE’s An Yu Jin To Participate In Hong Kong Concert Without Choreography Due To Knee Injury

IVE’s An Yu Jin will participate in the group’s upcoming Hong Kong concert without performing the choreography.

On September 4, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that An Yu Jin will take part in IVE’s upcoming Hong Kong concert without performing the choreography in order to prevent further aggravation of her knee injury and prioritize her health and recovery.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding IVE member An Yu Jin’s participation in upcoming schedules. To prevent further aggravation of her knee injury and to prioritize her health and recovery, An Yu Jin will participate in the upcoming “SHOW WHAT I AM” concert in Hong Kong without performing the choreography. We will continue to closely monitor the artist’s condition and make arrangements for her to participate in scheduled activities only to the extent that they do not place undue strain on her. We will do our utmost to support An Yu Jin so that she can make a full recovery and resume her activities in good health. We kindly ask for fans’ understanding and continued warm support. Thank you.

Wishing An Yu Jin a speedy and full recovery!

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