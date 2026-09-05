CORTIS's 'FaSHioN' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 100 Million Views

CORTIS has hit the 100 million mark for the very first time on YouTube!

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, on September 5 at around 4 a.m. KST, CORTIS’s music video for “FaSHioN” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

CORTIS first released the music video for “FaSHioN” on September 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took approximately 11 months, 27 days, and 10 hours to hit 100 million views.

Congratulations to CORTIS!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “FaSHioN” again below: