Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 06, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 27 to August 27.

Nam Joo Hyuk, who most recently starred in “The East Palace,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,119,843.

Jung Ho Yeon came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,008,859, while Yoon Kyung Ho ranked third with a score of 2,324,329.

Kim Min Ha took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,982,032, and Kim Hye Jun rounded out the top five with a score of 1,902,448.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Nam Joo Hyuk
  2. Jung Ho Yeon
  3. Yoon Kyung Ho
  4. Kim Min Ha
  5. Kim Hye Jun
  6. Kim Go Eun
  7. Han Hye Jin
  8. Lee Je Hoon
  9. Kim Jae Won
  10. Park Bo Young
  11. Go Youn Jung
  12. Byeon Woo Seok
  13. Park Jeong Min
  14. Park Ji Hoon
  15. Park Seo Jun
  16. Ji Sung
  17. Kim Se Jeong
  18. Park Min Young
  19. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  20. Ahn Hyo Seop
  21. Koo Kyo Hwan
  22. Park Shin Hye
  23. Ju Ji Hoon
  24. Yoo Hae Jin
  25. Lee Jung Jae
  26. Yoo Yeon Seok
  27. Han Ji Min
  28. Lee Sang Yi
  29. Lee Jong Suk
  30. Kim Sun Young

Watch Kim Hye Jun in her currently airing drama “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Nam Joo Hyuk’s film “Remember” below:

Watch Now

2PM
Ahn Hyo Seop
Byeon Woo Seok
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin
Han Ji Min
Ji Sung
Ju Ji Hoon
Jung Ho Yeon
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Jun
Kim Jae Won
Kim Min Ha
Kim Se Jeong
Kim Sun Young
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
Lee Sang Yi
Nam Joo Hyuk
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Min Young
Park Seo Jun
Park Shin Hye
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoon Kyung Ho

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read