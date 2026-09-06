Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 27 to August 27.
Nam Joo Hyuk, who most recently starred in “The East Palace,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,119,843.
Jung Ho Yeon came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,008,859, while Yoon Kyung Ho ranked third with a score of 2,324,329.
Kim Min Ha took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,982,032, and Kim Hye Jun rounded out the top five with a score of 1,902,448.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Nam Joo Hyuk
- Jung Ho Yeon
- Yoon Kyung Ho
- Kim Min Ha
- Kim Hye Jun
- Kim Go Eun
- Han Hye Jin
- Lee Je Hoon
- Kim Jae Won
- Park Bo Young
- Go Youn Jung
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Park Jeong Min
- Park Ji Hoon
- Park Seo Jun
- Ji Sung
- Kim Se Jeong
- Park Min Young
- 2PM’s Lee Junho
- Ahn Hyo Seop
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Park Shin Hye
- Ju Ji Hoon
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Lee Jung Jae
- Yoo Yeon Seok
- Han Ji Min
- Lee Sang Yi
- Lee Jong Suk
- Kim Sun Young
Watch Kim Hye Jun in her currently airing drama “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:
And check out Nam Joo Hyuk’s film “Remember” below: